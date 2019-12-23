Fairfield

Man Falls Through Ice While Trying to Rescue Dog in Fairfield

rescuers carry victim through the woods
Fairfield Fire Dept.

A man was rescued after falling through thin ice in Fairfield on Saturday.

The man went out about 25 feet onto the ice on Lake Mohegan to try and rescue his dog from the icy water when the ice broke under him, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found that three good Samaritans had pulled the victim and his dog from the water.

Local

Enfield police 2 hours ago

Police Chase Ends in Vehicle Into Building in Enfield

Hartford 15 hours ago

Man Shot on Main Street in Hartford

The man was suffering from severe hypothermia and could not walk, fire officials said.

Rescue crews carried the man for about a half-mile to the main parking lot, where he was treated by paramedics.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The dog was checked out and was released to a friend of the victim.

This article tagged under:

FairfieldThin Ice
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us