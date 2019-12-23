Man Falls Through Ice While Trying to Rescue Dog in Fairfield

A man was rescued after falling through thin ice in Fairfield on Saturday.

The man went out about 25 feet onto the ice on Lake Mohegan to try and rescue his dog from the icy water when the ice broke under him, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found that three good Samaritans had pulled the victim and his dog from the water.

The man was suffering from severe hypothermia and could not walk, fire officials said.

Rescue crews carried the man for about a half-mile to the main parking lot, where he was treated by paramedics.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The dog was checked out and was released to a friend of the victim.