Man found dead during fire in Norwich

A man was found dead as firefighters were responding to a fire in Norwich Tuesday morning.

Michael Dziavit, battalion chief of the Norwich Fire Department, said the fire was reported at 7:47 a.m. at a mixed-use building at 197-199 Central Ave. and the reports were that a person was possibly trapped.

Firefighters responded three minutes later and found smoke coming from the second floor.

While knocking down the fire, firefighters found a man deceased on the second floor, Dziavit said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He said there was also a report that a baby might be trapped, but no one else was located in the building.

There are two apartments in the building, one on the first floor and another on the second, and there is a business on the first floor as well.

Officials said the second floor is uninhabitable because of the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting three residents who are displaced after the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is in the beginning stages and it’s not clear what caused it.