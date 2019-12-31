Man Found Dead in Greenwich Point

A man was found dead at Greenwich Point Monday night and the office of the chief medical examiner will work to determine the cause of his death.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his mid-70s, was found a short distance from a car that was left unattended, with the doors open, during the rain storm.

Police said there does not appear to be foul play and the office of the chief medical examiner will work to determine the cause of the man’s death.

Authorities have not released the man’s name because they are notifying his family.