Man Found Dead Inside Car After Shooting in Hamden: PD

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car after a shooting in Hamden on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Arch Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle in the road on Fairview Avenue with a gunshot victim inside.

According to police, a 22-year-old man from Hamden was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released while his next of kin is notified.

Ballistic evidence and multiple guns were recovered at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's office and the Connecticut State Police are assisting with the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4048. Any information provided can remain anonymous.

