Man Gets in Crash, Steals Car From Person Who Stopped to Help Him in Shelton

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating after a man got in a car accident on Route 8 in Shelton then allegedly stole the car of a man who stopped to help him.

The incident occurred on Route 8 southbound in the area of exit 12 on Saturday morning.

Jose Cancel, 28, of Waterbury, drove off the highway, hit the guard rail, hit the rock outcropping and his car rolled over, according to police.

Roger Mayers, 54, of Derby, was one of the people to stop and help Cancel, who was uninjured.

Cancel then got in Mayers' car and drove off, police said. He was later involved in a serious car crash where he struck a tree in Shelton.

The accident is currently under investigation.

