Man Hit by Car in Hartford Dies at Hospital

A man who was hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday morning died of his injuries at the hospital later that day, according to police.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was hit near 1975 Main St. around 6:45 a.m. He was rushed to Hartford Hospital and later died of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).