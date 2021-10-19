Man Hit With Bat During Road Rage Incident in Willimantic: Police

A man was assaulted with a bat during a road rage incident in Willimantic on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Main Street, near the Willimantic Pharmacy, just before 8 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting a man was being assaulted with a bat and they found two men, one of whom had a heavily bleeding cut on his head, police said.

The man was transported for medical treatment.

Police detained another man.

Investigators determined that the men got into a road rage incident that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, police said, and the men started fighting. The man police arrested was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Police are investigating and said more arrests are expected.