Man in Car Approached Child Who Got Off School Bus in West Hartford: Police

West Hartford police are investigating after a man in a car approached a child who was walking after getting off a school bus in West Hartford Thursday afternoon and told the child to "get in," police said.

Police said there will be a heightened police presence in the neighborhood during pick-up and drop-off times and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The child stepped off the school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood and Bainton roads between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Thursday and noticed a blue sedan following behind, police said.

The driver, an older man with gray hair, reportedly rolled down his window and told the child to “get in,” police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The child ran to a nearby home and the resident contacted the child’s parents and the West Hartford Police Department.

The child was not harmed, police said.

Police canvassed the area for video surveillance cameras and they are asking anyone with any video that could be useful to call the West Hartford Police Department.

The West Hartford Police Department said they have been working with and continue to work with school administration and school security.

They said detectives and school resource officers are involved in the investigation and there will be a heightened police presence in the neighborhood during pick-up and drop-off times.

Anyone with information should call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or use the West Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.