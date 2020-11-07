new haven

Man in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police said he was struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers and firefighters were called to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue and Foxon Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, police said they found an unresponsive man with life-threatening injuries including head trauma. An ambulance transported the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition. Investigators are working to determine the man's identity.

Before the accident, police said a New Haven woman was traveling southbound in a left turn only lane on Quinnipiac Avenue. As she approached the Foxon Boulevard intersection, authorities said the pedestrian walked from the sidewalk into the road and the front of the vehicle hit him.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

