A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a local hospital at 1:09 p.m. after they learned that a gunshot victim arrived to be treated.

Police said officers determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Park Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating.

