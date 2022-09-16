Torrington

Man in Serious Condition After Stabbing in Torrington

Torrington Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A man was stabbed in Torrington Thursday night and police said he is in serious condition.

Police said they responded to  Litchfield Street around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault and stabbing and found a 39-year-old man who has been stabbed in the back and right arm.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is in serious condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers determined that the man and a 20-year-old man got into an argument at a nearby residence and it escalated into a fight, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 40-year-old woman and a 21- year-old man witnessed what happened.

Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the police investigation and there are no additional threats to the community.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us