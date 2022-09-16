Man in Serious Condition After Stabbing in Torrington

A man was stabbed in Torrington Thursday night and police said he is in serious condition.

Police said they responded to Litchfield Street around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault and stabbing and found a 39-year-old man who has been stabbed in the back and right arm.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is in serious condition. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers determined that the man and a 20-year-old man got into an argument at a nearby residence and it escalated into a fight, police said.

A 40-year-old woman and a 21- year-old man witnessed what happened.

Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the police investigation and there are no additional threats to the community.