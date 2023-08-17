Plainfield

Man injured after car plows through guardrail and off bridge in Plainfield

By Angela Fortuna

FILE

A man suffered a head injury after crashing into a guardrail and driving off a bridge in Plainfield Thursday night, police said.

Plainfield police said they responded to Moosup Pond Road at about 6 p.m. after getting a report of a car crash.

Authorities said a man drove off a bridge and into a body of water, and was trapped inside. Responding officers were able to rescue the driver before his car became fully submerged in water.

Investigators determined that the man failed to maintain his lane and struck a wooden guardrail before falling into the water beneath him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The car was removed and the driver was given a verbal warning for failing to maintain proper lane.

Police said he initially refused medical treatment but was eventually transported to the hospital for a suspected head injury. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us