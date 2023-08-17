Man injured after car plows through guardrail and off bridge in Plainfield

A man suffered a head injury after crashing into a guardrail and driving off a bridge in Plainfield Thursday night, police said.

Plainfield police said they responded to Moosup Pond Road at about 6 p.m. after getting a report of a car crash.

Authorities said a man drove off a bridge and into a body of water, and was trapped inside. Responding officers were able to rescue the driver before his car became fully submerged in water.

Investigators determined that the man failed to maintain his lane and struck a wooden guardrail before falling into the water beneath him.

The car was removed and the driver was given a verbal warning for failing to maintain proper lane.

Police said he initially refused medical treatment but was eventually transported to the hospital for a suspected head injury. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.