Man injured after crashing into bridge abutment in Windsor

A man is injured after crashing into a bridge abutment in Windsor late Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Route 305, also known as Bloomfield Avenue, and the Interstate 91 northbound HOV exit ramp after getting a report of a crash with injuries around 11 p.m.

When police arrived to the intersection, they said they found a 28-year-old man inside of the vehicle. He was reportedly unresponsive and was not breathing.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was driving northbound on the I-91 HOV exit ramp when he went through the intersection of Route 305 and crashed into a bridge abutment.

The bridge is being inspected for damage by the state Dept. of Transportation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.