Man Injured by Gunfire in New Haven Dropped Off at Hamden Firehouse

A man who was injured by gunfire in New Haven was dropped off at a firehouse in Hamden before being transported to the hospital over the weekend.

Police in New Haven received a phone call around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday about a person who had been shot.

Authorities said the 18-year-old New Haven man had been dropped off at a Hamden firehouse.

AMR transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital where police said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police, officers found a crime scene on Moore Drive in New Haven. Ballistic evidence was collected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.