Man Injured in Hamden Shooting

A man was injured when a shooter opened fire on a car in Hamden Wednesday, according to police.

Police said a male suspect fired several shots into a car that was stopped in the middle of Dixwell Avenue near Concord Street around noon. The suspect ran off and the driver also fled.

The car was a black four-door sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta. The shooter was described as being a man in his late teens to early 20s, thin, with short braided hair and wearing a black sweatsuit.

A 35-year-old man later arrived at St. Raphael's Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Investigators are looking into whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and someone in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052.