Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 253 Capen St. after a ShotSpotter activation, where they found a victim near the intersection with Enfield Street.

The victim, who was described as a man in his 50s, was conscious and alert when crews arrived and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).