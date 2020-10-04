Man Injured in Shooting at Groton Hookah Lounge

One man is injured after a shooting at a hookah lounge in Groton early Sunday morning.

Groton Town Police said they received a phone call from a New London police officer who reported that he was on scene at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital's emergency room for an unrelated incident and learned of a gunshot victim. The officer then told Groton Town Police that he believed the incident resulting in the gunshot wound took place in Groton.

Officers said they responded to the hospital around 4 a.m. where they learned of a 27-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his arm. He is currently stable and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.

Detectives said they later learned the shooting happened during a fight at a hookah lounge on Pleasant Valley Road South around 3:45 a.m. A private vehicle took the man to the hospital for treatment.

The case is currently under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.