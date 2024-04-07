Hartford

Man injured in shooting on Brook Street in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man is injured after a shooting on Brook Street in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 10:40 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, a male in his 20s was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Brook Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

