Man injured in shooting on Brook Street in Hartford

A man is injured after a shooting on Brook Street in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 10:40 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, a male in his 20s was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on Brook Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.