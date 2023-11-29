Man injured in viral video of altercation at Russian Lady in Hartford to file lawsuit

The man in a viral video of an altercation at the Russian Lady in Hartford earlier this month is filing a lawsuit against the business on Wednesday.

The viral video appears to show a man being assaulted by a security guard at the Russian Lady, located on Ann Uccello Street. Hartford police said the incident happened on Nov. 4 and they are investigating.

The man who was assaulted has been identified by his attorney as 28-year-old Joshua Gilmore.

Gilmore's attorney says Gilmore suffered injuries including a concussion, a deep cut to the back of his skull and a fractured elbow.

The lawsuit names the restauranteur, the liquor license holder, an entertainment company and the security guard. It claims they participated in gross negligence and negligent hiring.

After the viral video surfaced, the Russian Lady decided to close its doors.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said the Russian Lady agreed to voluntarily suspend its liquor license. The bar is closed until further notice, according to officials.

The Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division said they are working to determine what action needs to be taken. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Liquor Control Commission at DCP.LiquorControl@ct.gov.

In addition to the lawsuit, Gilmore's attorney said his office will be lodging formal complaints with DCP and will be pursuing charges with the Hartford Police Department and the Hartford State's Attorney.

Gilmore and his attorney are set to speak about the lawsuit at 11:30 a.m.