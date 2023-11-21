Russian Lady in Hartford closes after viral video appears to show physical altercation

A popular bar in downtown Hartford is closing their doors after a viral video surfaced which appears to show an altercation at the establishment over the weekend.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said Russian Lady, located on Ann Uccello Street, has agreed to voluntarily suspend their liquor license effective immediately.

The bar will be closed until further notice, according to officials.

The viral video appears to show an assault involving a Russian Lady security officer. Hartford police said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

The man seen in the video has since been treated and released, according to police.

"The Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division became aware of the incident via the viral video posted online this week. The video is disturbing, and not reflective of the behavior expected in our licensed establishments. We wish the individual who was injured a full and speedy recovery," a DCP spokesperson said.

The DCP said they are working to determined what action needs to be taken. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Liquor Control Commission at DCP.LiquorControl@ct.gov.