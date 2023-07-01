Litchfield

Man injured trying to rescue dog from bear attack in Litchfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man is injured after he tried to stop a bear from attacking his dog in Litchfield on Saturday.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Environmental Conservation Police were called to a bear attack in a residential neighborhood in Litchfield around 11:15 a.m.

According to officials, a bear had investigated bird feeders on a porch and moved into the yard of the home when a dog spotted and chased the bear.

DEEP said the bear then attacked the dog. As the 65-year-old homeowner tried to intervene in the attack, authorities said he was injured by the bear.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The homeowner's injuries are considered non-life threatening. He was transported to the hospital and the dog was transported to a veterinary hospital.

After the incident, DEEP said the bear went into the nearby woods and was not found by officers.

DEEP reminds residents that bird feeders should not be up from late March through November while bears are active. According to DEEP, bird feeders and trash cans are one of the leading causes of bear conflicts and damage reports they receive.

Local

Hammonasset Beach State Park 2 hours ago

Families spend Fourth of July Weekend at Hammonasset Beach

Kent 3 hours ago

2 hospitalized after boat explosion in Kent

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Litchfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us