Man injured in Willington house fire last week has died

By Angela Fortuna

Willington Fire Department

A man has died several days after a fire tore through his home in Willington, authorities said.

Fire Chief Alexander Moore told NBC Connecticut that a man who was injured during a fire on Luchon Road on Oct. 12 has died.

Crews were called to a reported structure fire and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

A resident was taken to the hospital by a LifeStar helicopter. On Thursday, he died of his injuries, according to the Willington Fire Department.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. Several fire agencies helped put out the blaze.

Local and state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

