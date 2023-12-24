Man involved in crash fatally struck by another vehicle on Route 15 in Westport

A man who crashed into the median on Route 15 South in Westport on Saturday night has died after he was hit by another vehicle.

State police said 28-year-old Mateo Gaviria, of Bridgeport, was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound around 10:30 p.m. when he hit the concrete barrier in the median.

After the collision, investigators said Gaviria's vehicle ended up in the left lane of the highway.

A man who was driving southbound in the left lane of the highway then hit the back of Gaviria's vehicle.

According to state police, Gaviria was outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash and was struck by one of the vehicles involved.

Gaviria was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Infiniti were taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.