Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He was pronounced dead.

The man was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

