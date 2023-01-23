Man Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Watertown

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after crashing into an embankment on Route 8 in Watertown Monday afternoon.

Troopers said they were called to Route 8 South for a one-car crash near the exit 38 on-camp.

A car veered off the right side of the highway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. The car then rolled onto its side where it eventually stopped, according to police.

The driver, 50-year-old John Wujcik, of Terryville, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop L by calling 860-626-7900.