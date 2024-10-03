Man killed in motorcycle crash in Bozrah

A 42-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bozrah on Wednesday, according to state police.

Michael Ryan Austin, of the Yantic section of Norwich, was riding on Bishop Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while rounding a curve just after 1:30 a.m., state police said.

The motorcycle crossed into the other lane and hit a rocky embankment, throwing Austin from the bike.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash camera video is asked to contact Trooper First Class Gregory Decarli at (860) 465-5400 or by email at gregory.decarli@ct.gov.