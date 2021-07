A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 82 in East Haddam on Tuesday.

Police say 59-year-old Steven Davidson, of Sterling, was riding his motorcycle northbound on Route 82 near Banning Road just before 4 p.m. when he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV.

Davidson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one in the SUV was injured.

State police are investigating the crash.