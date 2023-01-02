Man Killed in New Year's Day Shooting in New Haven

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven on New Year’s Day.

Police said shot spotter went off at 3:13 p.m., alerting them to gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.

Officers found Dontae Myers, a 23-year-old New Haven man, who had been shot, and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Bureau of Identification responded and detectives from the major crimes unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or you can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or emailing ECIC@newhavenct.gov.