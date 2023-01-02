new haven

Man Killed in New Year's Day Shooting in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven on New Year’s Day.

Police said shot spotter went off at 3:13 p.m., alerting them to gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. 

Officers found Dontae Myers, a 23-year-old New Haven man, who had been shot, and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Bureau of Identification responded and detectives from the major crimes unit are leading the investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or you can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or emailing ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us