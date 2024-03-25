Wallingford

Man killed in Wallingford motorcycle crash

By Angela Fortuna

wallingford police department
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Wallingford over the weekend.

Police said they responded to the scene at the intersection of Masonic Avenue, North Turnpike and River Road. It happened just before 9:30 p.m.

A Honda Civic, driven by a teen, struck a motorcyclist that was traveling northbound on Masonic Avenue. The car and motorcycle collided as the car was making a left turn.

Authorities said Anthony Charlton, 25, of Wallingford, died in the crash.

The driver of the Honda Civic stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2818.

