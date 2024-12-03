State police arrest man accused of walking around Tolland restaurant naked

State police have arrested a 42-year-old Ellington man who they said was naked and walking around a restaurant in Tolland on Friday night.

State troopers responded to a restaurant on Merrow Road in Tolland around 6:12 p.m. on Friday after getting reports that a man was naked inside the restaurant and the owner of the restaurant said the man was fully clothed when he entered the restaurant, then he sat at the counter and asked for a menu.

Soon after, he went into a bathroom and he was naked when he came out 10 to 15 minutes later, then started walking through the restaurant, according to state police.

Children were in the restaurant and customers were alarmed by wthe situation, according to state police.

The man was in the restroom when troopers arrived and state police said he was still naked and they told him to put his clothes on. The did and state police took him into custody.

He was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was released from custody on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Dec. 11.