Man Pistol-Whipped, Shot During Robbery in New Haven

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was pistol-whipped and shot during a robbery in New Haven on Friday night.

Dispatchers received 911 calls about a person that was shot on a park bench near the intersection of Watson Street and Bassett Street around 7:40 p.m. Police said during one call, a shot could be heard as the caller gave the dispatcher information.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 42-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound and an injury to the back of his head. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for what authorities said are non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the man was pistol-whipped and shot during a robbery and numerous items were taken.

Detectives responded to the scene to search for evidence, witnesses and video surveillance. Police said they collected one fired cartridge casing by the park bench.

Anyone who may witnessed the crime or anyone who may have information that could be valuable to investigators is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.