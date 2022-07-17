Man Pointed Gun at Customers Inside of Family Dollar in Hamden: PD

Police have arrested a man who they said pointed a gun at multiple customers inside of the Family Dollar store in Hamden on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store on Dixwell Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after getting a report of someone pointing a gun at customers in the front of the store.

According to police, a witness told them that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Murray, of New Haven, was upset that two women did not say thank you to him for holding a door open for them.

Two officers found Murray on Helen Street nearby. He was in possession of a gun when he was found and he was taken into custody, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported.

Murray is facing charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 2 and was held on a $25,000 bond.