Man Punched Police Dog in Hamden: Police

A man punched a police dog in Hamden as police were investigating suspicious activity, according to police.

Police said they responded to CVS, at 2045 Dixwell Ave. at 5:30 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity and found

extensive damage to the front of the store.

When officers approached 23-year-old Khaleb Cyril, of Hamden, he “dove to the ground” and punched K-9 Sar, who was on a leash, three times in the head, police said.

Cyril is accused of causing around $5,000 worth of damage, including to panels, a door tracking device and two sliding glass doors.

Cyril was charged with burglary in the first degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief in the first degree, cruelty to animals and interfering with a police officer.