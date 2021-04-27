Hamden

Man Punched Police Dog in Hamden: Police

Hamden Police
NBC Connecticut

A man punched a police dog in Hamden as police were investigating suspicious activity, according to police.

Police said they responded to CVS, at 2045 Dixwell Ave. at 5:30 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity and found

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

extensive damage to the front of the store.

When officers approached 23-year-old Khaleb Cyril, of Hamden, he “dove to the ground” and punched K-9 Sar, who was on a leash, three times in the head, police said.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Ramadan 23 hours ago

What Do You Know About Ramadan? Sara Sabry Explains

LX 23 hours ago

Would Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae-Kim Go Into Space For Real?

Covid-19 Vaccine 24 hours ago

There's a Global Vaccine Need. Your Likes and Shares Can Help.

Cyril is accused of causing around $5,000 worth of damage, including to panels, a door tracking device and two sliding glass doors.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

Cyril was charged with burglary in the first degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief in the first degree, cruelty to animals and interfering with a police officer.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us