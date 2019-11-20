Man Pulls Driver From Car After Explosion in Stafford Springs

The Stafford Fire Department recognized a man who saved the driver of a burning car in Connecticut earlier this month.

Firefighters said Edward Cyr performed an incredible act of bravery when he came upon a burning car on November 1.

“We kind of see a car looks like it’s on fire and as we get close to him, we noticed theer sas a man inside," Cyr said.

Cyr pulled the driver from the vehicle, which had just exploded as he turned the corner, fire officials added.

"I went to grab and he was stuck in his seat belt so I had to reach in and unbuckle him and then pull him out,” he explained.

According to firefighters, Cyr saved Glenwood Little from burning inside of his vehicle.

Little, who was rushed to the hospital, said he was running out for gas for his generators and was on the way home when the accident happened.

“I heard the can and I hear this 'doosh, doosh.' like the gas is leaking out and like I said I had a cigarette going, next thing I know, boom!" he told NBC Connecticut.

The Ashford man said he remembers seeing a bright yellow color and he could feel the heat across his body. He tried to escape, but struggled with his seatbelt.

“All of a sudden the door opens up, I didn’t even see the guy come to the door, he opens it up and he reaches in and he gets my seatbelt off," Little said. "My coat and my hat was in flames and he ripped the hat off and my coat and as he took me out I went right into the back of the ambulance.”

An ambulance happened to be in the same spot and its crew rushed to aid the men.

Little, who is still recovering from burns to his face and hands, was able to attend the ceremony recognizing Cyr and said the gesture is well deserved.

“For him to do what he did, you know I’m here to spend a little bit more time with my grandchildren,” said Little.

A security camera off of the Stafford Town Hall caught the heroic act.

Firefighters gave Cyr an award for his actions.