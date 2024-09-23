Man rescued from dam at park in Bridgeport

A man was rescued from the dam at Beardsley Park in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report around 5:53 a.m. about someone yelling for help and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded.

The man was rescued and medics responded to treat him.

The park sits on 100 acres along the Pequonnock River.

No additional information was available.