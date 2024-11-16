Fairfield

Man rescued from small compartment in boat in Fairfield

Fairfield Fire Department

A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from a small compartment in a boat in Fairfield on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a person stuck inside a boat on Burroughs Road around 12:30 p.m. It was reported that the man had last been seen about 24-hours prior.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters said once there, they found a semi-responsive man stuck inside a small compartment that typically stores the boat's anchor and chain. The only access found was a triangular hatch that was about 18-inches by 18-inches wide.

According to fire officials, the man was removed from the boat's storage compartment. He was brought to a stretcher and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital. Authorities did not release details about any possible injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us