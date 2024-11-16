Man rescued from small compartment in boat in Fairfield

A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from a small compartment in a boat in Fairfield on Saturday.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about a person stuck inside a boat on Burroughs Road around 12:30 p.m. It was reported that the man had last been seen about 24-hours prior.
Firefighters said once there, they found a semi-responsive man stuck inside a small compartment that typically stores the boat's anchor and chain. The only access found was a triangular hatch that was about 18-inches by 18-inches wide.
According to fire officials, the man was removed from the boat's storage compartment. He was brought to a stretcher and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital. Authorities did not release details about any possible injuries.
