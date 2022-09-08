Man Sentenced to Prison for Allegedly Selling Drugs at New Britain Grocery Store

A Dominican man was sentenced to over three years in prison after being accused of selling oxycodone from a New Britain grocery store, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said 34-year-old Jose Lugo, also known as "Domi," was sentenced to 38 months in prison Thursday, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing drugs.

Court documents show that in the summer of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration and New Britain Police began investigating people who appeared to be selling oxycodone pills from Elzier Grocery on Corbin Avenue.

Between July and December of 2019, investigators made multiple controlled drug purchases from Lugo and two others, including the grocery store manager, officials said.

Lugo was arrested in February 2020. The grocery store and a nearby home were searched, where authorities found more than 1,000 oxycodone pills, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, a handgun and a large amount of cash.

Police said that Lugo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in Feb. 2022. The two others involved were also sentenced to prison time.