Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed father, critically injured son in Roxbury

A New Haven man will serve several years in prison after driving under the influence of drugs, killing a father and critically injuring his son, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Authorities said 39-year-old William Young was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after eight years to serve and five years probation, for his role in a May 2021 crash that killed 62-year-old James McNitt.

James' son Clayton McNitt, 34, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Both James and Clayton are from Colorado, according to officials.

Authorities said Young crossed the double yellow lines while driving on Southbury Road and struck the McNitts car head-on.

Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault and operating under the influence on June 29 of this year. Investigators learned that he was under the influence of several drugs including fentanyl, methadone, Xanax and cocaine.