Man Seriously Injured After Crash in Newington

A man was transported with serious injuries after a single car accident on Route 9 in Newington Saturday morning.

State troopers were dispatched to the area of exit 30 on route 9 northbound just before 1 a.m.

According to officials, the driver, Tyler Lamontagne of Middletown, lost control of his vehicle and traveled through the wire rope guide rail before hitting a tree.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and investigators say, "enforcement action is pending."

Anyone with information or any surveillance of the collision is being asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.

