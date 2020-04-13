Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Abandoned Factory in Bridgeport

A man has serious injuries after crashing into an abandoned factory in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a crash on Barnum Avenue between Helen Street and Central Avenue around 2:07 a.m.

Investigators said a 24-year-old Bridgeport man was driving eastbound on Barnum Avenue when he crossed over into the westbound lane and hit the abandoned Remington Arms Munitions Factory. His vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of Barnum Avenue and was heavily damaged.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extricated the man from the vehicle, officers said. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition.

There were no passengers in the man's vehicle, police added.

The Bridgeport Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Aaron Rivera at (203) 576-7640.