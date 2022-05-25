Man Seriously Injured During Crash in Manchester

A 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a car crash that happened in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the area of Center Street and Henderson Road for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding officers found that a car and motorcycle collided. Emergency personnel treated the motorcyclist, a man from Ellington.

The car driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities said the car and motorcycle were traveling westbound on Center Street. Officials said they don't know the chain of events leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-8620.