A man has serious injuries after a stabbing in Enfield on Friday night.

Officers were called to help a man who had been stabbed and had driven himself to the Mobil Mart on King Street around 10:10 p.m.

According to police, the man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Investigators said they determined the stabbing happened on Gatewood Drive in the parking lot near buildings five and six.

The investigation is ongoing.