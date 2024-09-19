Man seriously injured after reported stabbing in New London

A man has serious injuries after a reported stabbing in New London on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to Mountain Avenue in the area of Prest Street around 8 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

Officers found a man that had been stabbed with serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Investigative Services Division responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.