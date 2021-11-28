Man Shot After Crash On I-84 On-Ramp in Hartford

A man was shot after he was involved in a crash on an Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Flatbush Avenue at the Interstate 84 on-ramp around 11:56 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While there, authorities said a man in his 50s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was shot after being involved in a minor vehicle crash.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.