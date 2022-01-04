Man Shot During Home Invasion in Waterbury

A 64-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Waterbury Monday night and police are looking for the intruders.

Police said they responded to a report of a home invasion and a victim with a gunshot wound on Elmwood Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and police said his wound is not life-threatening. Officers found several other people at the home who were not injured.

Investigators working on the case received information that four males went into the home and threatened to harm people inside and police said the victim was shot during an altercation upstairs.

The intruders were gone by the time police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.