Amid hot forecast, Travelers prepares to welcome top golfers, big crowds

Preparations for toasty temperatures are underway at TPC River Highlands.

That’s where the 2024 Travelers Championship will kick off on Monday.

“We try to get better every year,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director.

Some of the best golfers in the world are expected.

“You can feel the anticipation, the excitement. The volunteers are excited, the fans are excited, so it's going to be a really fun week,” said Grube.

Potential record crowds can check out the improvements all over the course.

While the event starts on Monday, the four days of competition begin on Thursday.

With hot temperatures on the way, organizers are looking to help keep everyone cool from the fans to the players.

“When you look at the practice facility, we put out more umbrellas. We put out cooling benches. We put cold air blowers that are down there. So there is a lot of things for them,” said Grube.

Fans can also find those special benches, air-conditioned venues and spots to stay hydrated.

“There's free water at every first aid station and there's multiple stations around the golf course. We have a new hydration station this year, which it's a huge thing where fans can fill up multiple things with water,” said Grube.

The championship says each year the economic impact is about $ 70 million to the community.

“With Travelers like this, people coming like from all over to see the golf tournament and they, this is right on the way, so everyone always stops since the line's always out the door,” said Victoria Wiatrak, a Tall Man’s Homemade Ice Cream worker.

At nearby Tall Man’s Homemade Ice Cream, they are one of the area businesses expecting to be busy with the potential big turnout and weather conditions.

“Especially with the forecast, we know a lot of people are going to be coming in,” said Julia Baymuradova, Tall Man’s Homemade Ice Cream.