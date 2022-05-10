Man Shot in Hartford Is Not Believed to Be Intended Target: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford and said a man in his 50s is in critical condition. Police said it appears the gunshots came from a passing vehicle and the victim is not believed to be the intended target.

Patrol officers responded to Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after Shot Spotter went off and found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).