Man Shot While Inside Apartment in New Haven: PD

A man was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night after getting shot while inside of an apartment in New Haven, according to police.

Officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call about a person shot inside an apartment on Donna Drive around 11:54 p.m.

Police said the 35-year-old New Haven resident sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance. He remains in stable condition, authorities added.

Investigators held a crime scene overnight and detectives canvassed the neighborhood. All roads have since reopened.

Authorities said they believe the gunman fled on foot on Donna Drive toward Flint Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.