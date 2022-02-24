Man Shot While Pumping Gas in Manchester: Police

A man was shot while pumping gas in Manchester early Thursday morning, police said, and investigators are looking for the person who shot him.

Police responded to the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday and found a 54-year-old Manchester man on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot in the hip.

He told officers that he was putting fuel in his vehicle when a dark sedan pulled into the parking lot and someone got out with a gun, ran up to him and demanded money.

He said he was shot while running away and the shooter fled, police said.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Anthony DeJulius, at (860) 645-5545.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.