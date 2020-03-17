Man Shot While Sitting in Car in Parking Lot in New Haven: PD

A 39-year-old man was injured during a shooting in a parking lot in New Haven on Monday night.

Police said a gunshot victim arrived to Yale New Haven Hospital from a private vehicle shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim, described by officers as a 39-year-old New Haven man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm, according to investigators.

The man told investigators that he was shot as he sat in his car in a parking lot on Goffe Street at Webster Street. After the investigation, the man drove home before he went to the hospital, police said.

Officers and detectives canvassed Goffe and Webster streets and said they went to the victim’s home.

No crime scene is being held. Goffe and Webster streets have both reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.